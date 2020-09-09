Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wayne Zobell Galbraith, 74

Services are private.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Wayne Z. Galbraith
19946 – 2020
Hamilton, MO- Wayne Zobell Galbraith, 74, of Hamilton, passed away September 3, 2020. Wayne was born July 26, 1946 to Garth and Ella (Zobell) Galbraith in Raymond Alberta Canada.
He married Cynthia Lynn Mason September 6, 1973 in Manti, Utah.
Wayne graduated from Brigham Young University, Provo Utah, with a bachelors degree in Sociology. He taught in the Cameron Missouri school district for many years. He was a member of the Farwest Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife Cindy of the home; 7 sons, Mark (Amber) Galbraith, Seth (Sarah) Galbraith, Ammon (Cyndi) Galbraith, Jarom (Rosie) Galbraith, all of Hamilton, Caleb (Erin) Galbraith, Kingston, MO Nathanial Galbraith, Kansas City, MO, Jacob of the home; 4 daughters, Rachel (R.J.) Rowley, Bloomington, IL, Bekah (Ryan) Eivins, Liberty, MO, Ruth (Andrew) Wold, Lehi, UT, Sarah (Bruce) Richardson, Kansas City, MO; 52 grandchildren; 3 brothers Albert (Betty) Galbraith, Raymond Alberta Canada, Layton (Rose) Galbraith, Rio Rancho, NM, Roy (Melanie) Galbraith, Bountiful, UT; sister, Virginia Lewis, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Kidder, Cemetery , Kidder, MO. Memorials may be made to the Church Missionary Fund.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Tuesday. It will bring a chance of rain through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories