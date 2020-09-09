Wayne Z. Galbraith

19946 – 2020

Hamilton, MO- Wayne Zobell Galbraith, 74, of Hamilton, passed away September 3, 2020. Wayne was born July 26, 1946 to Garth and Ella (Zobell) Galbraith in Raymond Alberta Canada.

He married Cynthia Lynn Mason September 6, 1973 in Manti, Utah.

Wayne graduated from Brigham Young University, Provo Utah, with a bachelors degree in Sociology. He taught in the Cameron Missouri school district for many years. He was a member of the Farwest Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife Cindy of the home; 7 sons, Mark (Amber) Galbraith, Seth (Sarah) Galbraith, Ammon (Cyndi) Galbraith, Jarom (Rosie) Galbraith, all of Hamilton, Caleb (Erin) Galbraith, Kingston, MO Nathanial Galbraith, Kansas City, MO, Jacob of the home; 4 daughters, Rachel (R.J.) Rowley, Bloomington, IL, Bekah (Ryan) Eivins, Liberty, MO, Ruth (Andrew) Wold, Lehi, UT, Sarah (Bruce) Richardson, Kansas City, MO; 52 grandchildren; 3 brothers Albert (Betty) Galbraith, Raymond Alberta Canada, Layton (Rose) Galbraith, Rio Rancho, NM, Roy (Melanie) Galbraith, Bountiful, UT; sister, Virginia Lewis, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Kidder, Cemetery , Kidder, MO. Memorials may be made to the Church Missionary Fund.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.