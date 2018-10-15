Wendy Sue Barnes Cooper

September 25, 1951 - October 10, 2018

Wendy Sue Barnes Cooper, 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 25, 1951 in Pomona, CA, daughter of June and William Barnes. She graduated from Peterson High School in Santa Clara, CA, Class of 1969. She worked at Eagles Lodge 20 plus years, formerly owned Round-Up Lounge, and later worked for Motel 6. Survivors include, mother, June Rose Davis of St. Joseph, MO, father, William Barnes of CA, brother, Neal Barnes of Freemont, CA, brother, Fred Ide, Jr. of Molpetus, CA, brother, Warren Ide of Modesto, CA, sister, Kathy Lee Jolly of Patterson, CA, sister, Stacy Silva of Idaho, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins..

Ms. Cooper has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.