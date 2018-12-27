Obituary for Wes Dean King, Jr.

Wes King, Jr., 57, of Platte City, MO, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at his home. Wes was born November 14, 1961 in Kansas City, MO to Wesley Dean King, Sr. and Janice Kay Calder. He married Shelly Dawn Harris on May 30, 2018 in Kansas City, MO. Wes worked as a pipefitter in the Kansas City area, and was a member of the Union #533. He liked airplanes and restoring his 1967 Chevelle. Wes is survived by: his wife, of the home; his parents; his sisters Mary Beth (Joe) Anderson of Linn Valley, KS, and Rebecca Sokol of K.C., KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 24, 2018; followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the charity of one’s choice.