Wesley Dean Lile, 90, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Wesley was born June 21, 1931 in New Boston, MO to Leonard and Ellen Lile. He served in the Korean War. Wesley and his wife Patsy were married for nearly 70 years.

Wesley is survived by his wife Patsy, son Greg (Nancy), daughter Vicki (Robert), brother Darrell (Francie), sister Clara, brother-in-law Farrell (Nancy), grandchildren; Patrick Lile (Sara), Allison Lile Johnston (Matt), Shanon Byous (Ryan), Robbie Stubbs, great grandchildren Tyson, Emery, Truman and Weston Lile, Marley and Ryker Johnston, Jarrod Byous (Courtney), Nathan Byous (Cydney), Meghan Byous, Aidan and Darion Stubbs, great great grandchildren; Henry and Mary Byous.

Mr. Lile has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

