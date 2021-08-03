Wesley “Scott” Minor, 91

Wesley “Scott” Minor was born April 25, 1929, to Wesley and Nondas Minor in St. Joseph, Mo.

He married the love of his life, Gloria Ann McDonell, in 2002. They had a beautiful and loving marriage with many happy memories together, sometimes acting like lovestruck teenagers up till his last breath.

Additional survivors include his sister, Joyce and her husband, Herb Keck, Laurie, Mo.; his daughter, Rhonda and Dan Wyland of Clarksdale, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Vicki McDonell and Sherry Sharp; 4 stepsons, Mike, Mark and Chris McDonell, and David Myer. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who loved his kind and generous heart.

Scott grew up loving trucks and was a big rig driver his entire career. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War, which he spent driving a truck. He received the highly coveted performance award ring for outstanding safety and no offenses, driving over 1 million miles in his 40-year career at Crouch Brothers. He then worked for 10 years detailing cars for his stepson, David Myer. We’re all pretty sure he’s driving the highways in Heaven with his friends and smiling that beautiful grin.

He will be very sadly missed by family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The room will be open to the public after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice.