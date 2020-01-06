Whitney Kate Wells, 10

Whitney Kate Wells

2009-2019

On Monday, December 30, 2019, Whitney Kate Wells gained her angel wings. Our sweet girl was surrounded by family, close friends, her dog Charles, and a very special Mosaic Hospice team-Kristy Guess, Missy Wiedmer, and Heidi Sidwell. Whitney Kate could not have fought a more courageous battle since May 14, her diagnosis day.

Whitney Kate, age 10, was born at Winnie Palmer Memorial Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando, Florida on May 8, 2009. Her parents, Scott and Tara Wells, were so blessed to have adopted her and to have been present at her birth. Whit became part of the Wells family on Mother’s Day 2009. She has always been a spunky, smart, intuitive and extremely caring little girl. Her personality was one of a kind. At one time her goal was to become President of the United States and name her jet “The Whitney.”

Whitney Kate was preceded in death by her precious older sister, Ruby Kate Wells, in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her grandfathers Rod Gillespie and Chester Wells; and two uncles Lynn and Wayne Wells.

Whit is survived by her wonderful brother Jesse Scott Wells, her grandmothers Nancy Gillespie and Patricia Wells and numerous aunts and uncles – Tonya McCrea, Connie Wells and Arthur Schottel, Gary and Nancy Wells, Mike and Cindy Wells, Kenny and Jami Wells, and Steve Wells. She is also survived by numerous cousins – Cash McCrea, Bridget Jobes (Brian), Brian Wells, Brent Wells (Maggie), Kyle Wells (Melissa), Kortni Epperson (Logan), Beth Bell (Brett), Dustin Wells, Doren Wells and Daman Wells. Additionally, Whitney had so many friends that supported her throughout her short education and during this difficult DIPG journey. Whitney had the most special connection with her third-grade teacher, Mrs. Trisha Viselli, from the Oak Grove teaching team. Whitney also attended school with her mom at Pershing Elementary.

Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2nd, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. There is no scheduled family visitation. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Whitney Kate Wells Memorial which will be used to positively impact the lives of St. Joseph community children. Donations are being accepted at Nodaway Valley Bank locations.