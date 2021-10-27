Whitney Warfield "Nick" Potter, Jr., 75

Whitney W. “Nick” Potter, Jr., 75, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
On January 20, 1946 he was born to Whitney Warfield, Sr. and Barbara E. (Whitson) Potter in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Nick was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, St. Joseph Country Club and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
He enjoyed reading, including the daily newspaper, movies and science fiction. He was a dog-lover and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the KC Chiefs and Royals. Whitney loved St. Joseph and caring for friends and neighbors in need.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Susan (McGarrah) Potter.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Hartzler and Mary Potter; step-daughter, Kelly Siewert (Jordan); sisters, Marie Davis (Donn), and Carolyn Dannen (Doug); mother of his children, Christina Potter.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
