Wilbur Dean Powell November 16, 1934 - October 7, 2018

Wilbur Dean Powell

1934-2018

Wilbur Dean Powell, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018, peacefully at his home at Living Community.

He was born November 16, 1934 to Louis and Violet (Green) Powell in Stewartsville, MO.

Wilbur graduated from and played basketball for St. Joseph Junior College and for Northwest Missouri State University.

He married Mary Abernathy on June 1, 1957. Immediately they embarked on their teaching careers and spent over 38 years together in education.

He was a teacher and coach at DeKalb High School from 1956-1994. During Wilbur’s first year of teaching he started the football program for DeKalb High School. During his tenure he coached boys and girls basketball and track. He had the opportunity to serve on the Basketball Rules Committee for Missouri State High School Activities Association, and later was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in April of 2016. In appreciation of Wilbur and Mary, DeKalb High School dedicated the gymnasium in their honor in February of 2016; it is now called the Powell Family Court.

Wilbur was a lifelong member of Ashland United Methodist Church and the Sunday School ‘Seekers’ Class.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary on July 13, 2013; and his parents.

Survivors include sons, Michael L. Powell, Kansas City, MO, Jeffrey D. Powell (Teri), St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Alexandria, Anna, Ava; brother, Larry L. Powell; and sister, Linda K. Kagay.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wilbur and Mary Powell Memorial College Scholarship, c/o Exchange Bank, PO Box 38, Rushville, MO 64484.