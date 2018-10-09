Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Wilbur Dean Powell November 16, 1934 - October 7, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wilbur and Mary Powell Memorial College Scholarship, c/o Exchange Bank, PO Box 38, Rushville, MO 64484.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 8:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Wilbur Dean Powell
1934-2018

Wilbur Dean Powell, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018, peacefully at his home at Living Community.
He was born November 16, 1934 to Louis and Violet (Green) Powell in Stewartsville, MO.
Wilbur graduated from and played basketball for St. Joseph Junior College and for Northwest Missouri State University.
He married Mary Abernathy on June 1, 1957. Immediately they embarked on their teaching careers and spent over 38 years together in education.
He was a teacher and coach at DeKalb High School from 1956-1994. During Wilbur’s first year of teaching he started the football program for DeKalb High School. During his tenure he coached boys and girls basketball and track. He had the opportunity to serve on the Basketball Rules Committee for Missouri State High School Activities Association, and later was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in April of 2016. In appreciation of Wilbur and Mary, DeKalb High School dedicated the gymnasium in their honor in February of 2016; it is now called the Powell Family Court.
Wilbur was a lifelong member of Ashland United Methodist Church and the Sunday School ‘Seekers’ Class.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary on July 13, 2013; and his parents.
Survivors include sons, Michael L. Powell, Kansas City, MO, Jeffrey D. Powell (Teri), St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Alexandria, Anna, Ava; brother, Larry L. Powell; and sister, Linda K. Kagay.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wilbur and Mary Powell Memorial College Scholarship, c/o Exchange Bank, PO Box 38, Rushville, MO 64484.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events