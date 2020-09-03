Clear
Wilbur "Wil" Kates, 83

Visitation: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wilbur “Wil” Kates
1936-2020

Wilbur “Wil” Kates, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Vincil and Thelma (Irvine) Kates.
Wil married Ramona Townsend September 12, 1984. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the VFW Post #359, Oddfellows Lodge #505 and Freeman Chapel Baptist Church.
Wil enjoyed fishing, hunting, daily breakfast with his guard buddies and watching westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include sons, Michael Kates (Jamie), James Kates (Kris), Louis Schultz (Michelle); daughters, Debra Filley (Larry), Terri Rampola (Mike), Lelia Schultz; 26 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mosaic Life Care Foundation, or Freeman Chapel Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
