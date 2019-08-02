Wilda D. Cline (Clemens), 89, Weston, MO

Obituary

Wilda D. Cline, 89, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home in Weston, MO, surrounded by her children. Wilda was born November 17, 1929 in Iatan, MO to Jesse and Mary Ellen (Hill) Clemens. She was a lifelong resident of the Weston area and faithful member of the United Methodist, and later the First Baptist Church of Weston, where she was a member of the sew and sew club. She married Walter Van “Pete” Cline, Jr. on February 2, 1945 and together raised 13 children, together spending over 40 years raising tobacco in the Weston area. Wilda had a strong work ethic which carried her through various jobs over the years, including: Hallmark Cards, Atchison Leather, receptionist for Vaughn Funeral Homes, and while in her ‘80’s, Wilda worked for Grapevine and Ivy in Weston. Wilda was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed quilting and was an avid Bingo player, and her family and friends will always remember her ability to make “the meanest German Chocolate Cake around” and as one of the best cooks around. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pete, 2 sons Walter Van “Mike” Cline III and Stanley Dean Cline, her brothers and sisters, a granddaughter Jacqueline Cline, grandson Garon Dean, great grandson DJ Seubert, and her son in law Ronnie Moppin. Wilda is survived by: her daughters Darlene Moppin, Marlene (Gene) Raney, Susan Grinlinton (Bill Patterson), Kathy (Dr. Robert) Hof, Rita Humes, and Melissa (Herb) Jenks; her sons Dale (Pam), Steven, Kevin (Lisa), William “Ted” and Mark (Lisa) Cline; 86 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Everyone knew Wilda as a loving mother and friend to all. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, at the funeral home; followed by interment in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to: Weston Senior Housing, or First Baptist Church of Weston. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home—Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com