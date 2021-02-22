Clear
Wilda L. Waller, 88

Wilda Waller, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:27 PM

Wilda was born January 12, 1933 in St. Joseph to Tom and Leona Frazer.

She was a 1949 graduate of Pickett High School.

She retired in 1992 from Friskie's Pet Care. Wilda was a member of Ashland Methodist Church.

Wilda is preceded in death by her parents, first husband George Waller, son Jimmy Waller and grandson Michael Waller, Jr.

She is survived by her son Michael (Nancy) Waller.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment; Walnut Grove Cemetery, St. Joseph. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM, prior to the service.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
