Wilda L. Waller, 88

Wilda Waller, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.

Wilda was born January 12, 1933 in St. Joseph to Tom and Leona Frazer.

She was a 1949 graduate of Pickett High School.

She retired in 1992 from Friskie's Pet Care. Wilda was a member of Ashland Methodist Church.

Wilda is preceded in death by her parents, first husband George Waller, son Jimmy Waller and grandson Michael Waller, Jr.

She is survived by her son Michael (Nancy) Waller.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment; Walnut Grove Cemetery, St. Joseph. The family will receive friends 12-2 PM, prior to the service.