Will "One-Arm Willie" Walker, 16

Will Walker, AKA One Arm Willie, age 16 of Savannah, Missouri, was surrounded by family and the endless love & support of his community when he won his battle with synovial sarcoma on November 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM.

A beloved son, brother and friend, Will went through so much in his nearly 8 years battling cancer with unwavering courage and always lived life to the fullest. From his Make-A-Wish trip of a lifetime to Hawaii, attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning Super Bowl Game, and deep sea fishing trips catching sea monsters, to being on the Ellen show, meeting David Dobrik & the Vlog Squad in LA and riding in their Tesla through the Hollywood Hills, he made so many great memories. Will is truly a hero and an inspiration to so many. He graciously shared his journey like an open book for all the world to see, and along the way, touched and inspired countless followers all around the world. To know him was to love him. He will always be remembered for his sweet smile and his joyous laugh.

To Will’s best friend squad who loved & supported him throughout his entire journey, just know that he’s watching over you all – every shenanigan – so keep him laughing.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical teams at both KU and Barnes-Jewish Hospitals for taking exceptional care of their sweet boy over the years.

Will has won this battle, and as much as it breaks us, got the best reward in going to heaven. So today and every day, let us go on to honor his legacy by sharing his story and remembering to always live & love just like he did.

Will is survived by his mother, Jennifer White; sister, Abi Walker; brothers, Eli White & Ben Walker; Clint Walker, and may loving relatives.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Saturday, First Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Please wear comfortable attire. Will would want everyone to be comfortable. Athletic wear and Will T-shirts suggested. The family suggests donations to The Sarcoma Foundation at https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.