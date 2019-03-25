Willa D. Jacobs

1929-2019

Willa "Willie" Dean Jacobs, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Willa was born August 2, 1929 to LeRoy and Alice DeVault.

Willa married Bob Jacobs on August 7, 1972.

Willa was born and raised in Savannah and was a Savannah High School graduate. She worked for over 44 years at St. Joseph Light & Power Company.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Kenneth DeVault, and infant sister Leah.

Willa is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Jacobs was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. There will be no services.