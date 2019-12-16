Willa Mae Wilson, 82

Willa Wilson, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

She was born February 15, 1937 to Dale and Vetra (VanAusdel) Constant in Sheridan, Missouri.

Willa Mae married Donnis B. Wilson August 5, 1956. He proceeded her in death in 2001.

She was a seamstress extraordinaire for the former Einbender’s Department Store, where she ran the alterations department for many years. In addition to that she was an unofficial seamstress for the Lafayette High School Marching Band, and sewed many prom dresses.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and, most of all, her grandchildren. There was a large Willa Mae Fan Club. The most wonderful thing about Grandma was her unconditional love for her family, and her house on Main Street was “The Place to Be”.

Survivors include sons, Matt Wilson (Debbie), St. Joseph, Missouri, Kirby Wilson (Luanne), Kansas City, Missouri and Kevin Wilson, Sheridan, Missouri; daughters, Andrea Taylor (Norman), Kearney, Missouri and Mindy Andrasevits (Krista Kiger), St. Joseph, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Farewell Graveside Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to the St. Joseph Firefighters Memorial Fund.