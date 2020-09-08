Clear
Willard A. Potter, 85

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Willard A. Potter, 85, of Wathena, KS passed away Monday August 31, 2020 at the Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Savannah, Missouri. Prior to his residence at Shady Lawn, Willard resided in Wathena on Saratoga Rd for 40 years.

Willard was born January 21, 1935 in Robinson, Kansas to Norman A. and Velma V. (Titus) Potter. He served in the U.S. Army and then worked as a welder for the Shamrock Company.

Dad loved the outdoors. He enjoyed Coon hunting, fishing and hill climbing. He also enjoyed training horses for people and watching his kids compete in horse competitions. Dad also loved tinkering in his shop along with keeping his yard in tip top shape. He will be greatly missed.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents, a son Kenny Potter, and sister, Norma Kirkpatrick.

He is survived by Daughter Therese (David) Field, Savanna, MO. Daughter Vickie (Chris) Abel, Shiocton, Wisconsin. Son: Stanley (Jeanine) Potter, Sulfur, Louisiana. He had 11 grandchildren that will greatly miss their Grandpa Potter. He also had 14 great grandchildren. Sisters Katherine Rice, Effingham, Kansas and Marylin (Gracie) Hansen, Lyndon, Kansas.

Willard's wishes were to be cremated, with no services.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

