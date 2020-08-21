Clear
Willard "Jack" Petitt, 85

Visitation: Friday, August 21st, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Graveside Service: Friday, August 21st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Willard “Jack” Petitt, 85, of Smithville, MO passed away, August 19, 2020.

He was born on January 14, 1935 to Willard Howard and Katherine Frances (Shepherd) Petitt in Smithville, MO. Jack grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School.

On November 29, 1958 he was united in marriage to Freta Mosby. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home.

Jack worked for Whitaker Cable from 1957 to 1986, J.B. McCorkle Farm from 1958 to 1978 and Major Lumber from 1986 to 2008. Jack and Freta enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, hand and foot, and marbles with friends and family. He was a Jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Shaw; brother Jerry Petitt; and son, Howard Petitt.

He is survived by his wife, Freta; sons, Raymond Petitt and Randy Petitt; grandchildren, Audrey (Simon), Rachel Petitt and Michael (Wanda) Petitt; great-grandchildren, Michael, Olivia, Alaina, and Caleb; sister, Sue Hollon and Judy Blevins; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday at Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
