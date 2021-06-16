Willena Lawrence, 74

Willena Lawrence 1946-2021 St. Joseph MO Willena Lawrence age 74 formerly of Trenton MO, went home to be with her Lord, June 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1946 to Byrle and Thelma Shepard in Harrison County MO. On May 18, 1963,

On May 18, 1963 Willena married Ronnie Lawrence, her husband of 58 years in Trenton, MO. He survives of the home. Together they owned and operated Crowder Road Residential Care Facility from 1981 until retirement in 2004.

Willena was preceeded in death by her parents, grandparents Ward and Edna Shepard and Fred and Goldie Elder, and nephew Mike McLain.

Willena was a hard working caregiver and always put others before herself. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mom, and Grandma, and enjoyed family gatherings. She also enjoyed reading, yardwork, sewing, Grandsons baseball and basketball games, and the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to her husband, survirors include Sister Dena (Dean) McLain of Bethany, MO; Daughter Rhonda Stratton of St. Joseph, MO; Son Jeff­ (Shauna) Lawrence of Olathe, KS; Grandchildren Chris (Chrissy) Stratton of Conception Junction, MO; Kelli (Patrick) Coady of St. Joseph, MO; Emery and Charlie Lawrence of Olathe, KS; Great-Grandchildren Seth, Sage, and Skye Stratton of Conception Junction, MO; Nephews Bill (Teresa) McLain of Bethany, MO; Randy (Cindy) McLain of Darlington, MO; several Great Nieces and Nephews and Special Family Friend Travis Muff­. The family will receive friends from 5-7 Sunday June 20th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith And Sidenfaden Chapel. Services at 10am on Monday June 21st at the Chapel. Interment following at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Online Condolences and livestream of the service may be found at heatonbowmansmith.com.