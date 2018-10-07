William A Beckett Jr.

June 1, 1931 - October 7, 2018

William A. Beckett, Jr., 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.

He was born June 1, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Herma (Maples) Beckett, Sr.

William served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954 where he was awarded the Korean Battle Stars. He was a member of Old Pony Express Motor Cycle Club, Freedom of The Road Riders Motorcycle Riders of America, Lake Contrary Association and Silver Bit Saddle Club. William worked for the City Fire Department, Lucilles Interior Decorating, Kirwans Furniture Upholstery, and Mannschrek Furniture and Kelsey’s Nursery.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tracy Beckett; parents; brother, Bob Beckett; nephew, David Beckett; great-aunt, Erma Mackley

Survivors include sons, Dennis, Troy and Bill Beckett; daughter, Linda Beckett; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Celebration of Life at a later date. The family will gather with one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.