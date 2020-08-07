William A. “Bill” Lewis

1937-2020

William A. “Bill” Lewis, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born September 2, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Koleta (Preston) Lewis.

Bill graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1955 and was also an active member in the ROTC. He drafted in the United States Army in 1960, based at Fort Carson, Colorado Missile Command. After his military service he worked for Moore’s Welding and Supply as a Northwest Missouri route driver, the later at Land Red-E-Mix until 1986. After retirement her did other numerous jobs.

Bill was active in the Lafayette Booster Club and in his class reunions from the 25th year through the 55th year. He enjoyed traveling through the states, especially to Northern Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Bill was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and witnessed the infinite changes during his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marvin.

Survivors include son, Tyler Lewis (Tricia); grandson, Chase Lewis (Taylor), and a great-grandson, Colt to be born at any moment at the time of this writing; daughter, Wendi Canon (Randy); grandson, Michael; companion of 38 years, Marilyn Nordstrom and her family; Lisa (Greg), James (Heidi), Tim (Lezlee); grandchildren, Nichole, Kayla, Rylee, Zoe, Austen, Preston, Sarah; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins and friends gathered along the way.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.