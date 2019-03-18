Obituary

William B. Brinton

1926-2019

William B. Brinton, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa, Kansas.

He was born January 2, 1926, in Agency, Missouri.

William married Marjorie Jean Potts on November 27, 1948. She survives of the home.

He was a machine adjuster for Western Tablet & Stationery for more than 45 years.

William proudly served as a Merchant Marine for the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a dedicated member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. He and his wife have lived in St. Joseph together for more than 70 years and were lifetime members of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Crystal (Herring) Brinton, and beloved dog, Lucy.

Survivors also include his four daughters; one son; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and close friend and neighbor, Jim Shouse.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 1:30 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 2:00 to 2:30 P.M. Thursday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.