William Basil Fry May 17, 1932 - January 16, 2019

William Basil Fry, 86, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Veterans home, Cameron, MO. He was born May 17, 1932 in Squires, MO, son of the late Jessie and William Fry. He married Bertie Bozarth on August 1, 1949, then joined the Marines and is a veteran of the Korean War, he was awarded a Purple Heart, and Korean service medal with 1 star. He worked at Armour and company and the City of St. Joseph Parks Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gambling, and was a member of American Legion, and the Korean War Vet association. William was preceded in death by wife, Bertie Pearl Fry, his parents, brothers, Virgil, Everett, Harvey, and Eugene Fry, a sister, Beverly Groce. Survivors include, daughters, Beatrice "Bea" (Steven) Stuck, Joyce (Brian) Chance, Elizabeth (George) Ruth all of St. Joseph, MO, and Cecil (Lonni) Hawkins of Topeka, KS, 7 grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and a sister, Dorothy Hall of Union Star.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, January 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Will Stuck officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military Graveside honors. Memorials are requested to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.