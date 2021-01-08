William "Bill" A. Neiderhouse, 80

William "Bill" Neiderhouse, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away, Saturday, December 19, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born March 19, 1940 in Forest City, MO, son of Mabel and William Neiderhouse. He married Margaret Meade on October 10, 1959 in St. Joseph. Bill drove a truck delivering building supplies for many years. His hobbies included playing cards, working on cars and he was an avid KC Chiefs fan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Jennifer Neiderhouse and sister, Louise Newkirk. Survivors include, wife, Margaret Neiderhouse of the home, son, Bill Neiderhouse, Jr. of St. Joseph, daughter, Angie Nelson of St. Joseph, granddaughters, Michelle (Michael) Ray of St Joseph, and, Nicole Nelson and her fiancé Jeffrey Clarke of Madison, WI and two great-grandchildren, Brennden and Kayleigh Ray.

Mr. Neiderhouse has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.