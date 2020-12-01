William "Bill" Alfred McClintic, 88

William “Bill” Alfred McClintic of St. Joseph, Mo., passed peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 at the Carriage Square Health Care in St. Joseph, Mo.

Bill was born on June 5, 1932 on the family farm in Monroe County, Missouri, to Garnett William and Agnes Olivia McClintic. The eldest son of five children, he was named William McClintic, making him the ninth generation to carry the ancestral name of William McClintic, a family name dating back to the mid-1700s in Bath County, Virginia, where the first William McClintic fought in the Revolutionary War.

Bill grew up on their family farm in Monroe County, along with brothers, Richard and Robert, and sisters, Dorothy and Catherine. Bill was a member of the Catholic Church in Indian Creek, Mo. The small country church also had a Catholic school where he was one of six in his high school graduating class.

On Nov. 19th, 1951, Bill married Wilma “Billie” Marie (Romig) McClintic in the Holy Rosary Church in Monroe City, Mo. Bill and Billie moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, and had four children including sons Dwayne William, John Dennis, Daniel Jay, and daughter Brenda Marie.

While living in St. Joseph, Bill enjoyed a 30-year career as a professional truck driver working mainly for Crouch Brothers Trucking in Elwood, Kansas, where he received an award for driving more than 2 million miles. During his truck driving years, Bill’s fondness for farming led him to invest in the family farm back in his home county of Monroe.

Bill and Billie enjoyed a very active social life. Their circle of friends included many life-long truck driving friends in the St. Joseph area. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing card games and was especially skilled at playing pitch. Bill never knew a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with nearly anyone, and especially loved talking about his passions for trucking, farming, and finances. Bill and Billie traveled extensively to many U.S. and foreign destinations. Bill also had his private pilot license and enjoyed flying over his farms and the Midwest rural landscape.

Bill was also an avid slalom water-skier. Each summer, he and Billie enjoyed taking their family on week-long vacations at Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake. The trips became an annual tradition for nearly 40 years, attracting countless relatives and friends who joined them for a week of boating, swimming, and skiing.

After retiring from trucking at age 53, Bill spent more time in Monroe City and began farming. He and his son Dennis spent nearly a decade helping each other plant and market corn, soybeans, wheat, and milo. He loved spending time on his farms and keeping busy with various farm improvement projects.

Harvest time was Bill’s favorite season. Bill enjoyed putting his trucking skills to work by hauling their grain to Farmers Elevator and Hassard Elevator Company in Monroe City. After he quit farming, he continued to haul grain for Hassard Elevator. Long into his retirement years, Bill relished riding in the combines during harvest. He also enjoyed socializing with area farmers and other friends in the Monroe City area.

Bill will be remembered for his broad smile, contagious laugh, and outgoing personality. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters and brother, and many lifetime friends. Bill is preceded in death by his brother Richard and son Daniel. He is survived by Billie McClintic; children Dwayne, Brenda, and Dennis (Christine) and grandchildren Kenzie, Cole, and Kyla McClintic, and Sean Thompson; siblings Dorothy Dierkes, Kate (Joe) Engle, Robert (Betty) McClintic; sister-in-law Karen McClintic; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 -7 pm Friday, with a Prayer Service starting at 7pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral home, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, at St. James Catholic church, Father Vincent Rogers Celebrant, The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested t the Mosaic Life Care hospice. online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com