William A. Wolfe

1952-2019

Cameron, Missouri- William “Bill” Allen Wolfe, 66, Cameron, passed away on January 5, 2019 at his home.

Bill was born on September 6, 1952 in Altamont, Missouri to Stanley and Catherine (Schoonover) Wolfe. They preceded him in death.

Bill was a 1970 graduate of Cameron High School and a 1974 graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia.

He was active in Young Farmers, FFA and 4-H. Bill was an active farmer in Keystone Community.

On June 19, 1981, Bill married Glenda (Bohannon) Wolfe in Cameron, MO.

Survivors: wife, Glenda of the home; 2 sons, Chris (Apryl) Denny, Tampa, FL and Scott (Megan) Wolfe, Cameron; 2 daughters, Lisa (Jeff) O’Bannon, Hallsville, MO and Mary (Tyler) Gray, Liberty, MO; 7 grandchildren, Dylan, Kylie, Kade, Eleanor, Isla, Quinn and Samuel; twin brother, Bob (Debbie) Wolfe, Cosby, MO, brother, Stan (Kelly) Wolfe, Cameron; sister, Janice (Mark) Clark, Davenport, IA; nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00PM, Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6:30-8:30PM, Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.