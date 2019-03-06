Clear

William "Bill" Babcock, Sr November 8, 1939 - March 4, 2019

Bill was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Bill Babcock, 79, of Stewartsville, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 4, 2019.

He married his wife of 60 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Babcock, on March 22, 1959 in St. Joseph. She passed away on December 21, 2018.

Bill was the VP of Operations for MAC Equipment in Kansas City and Sabetha for many years. He was a member of Freeman Chapel and loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors: three children, Terry Robertson, Bill Babcock, Jr. (Sherri) and Jim Babcock (Merry Beth); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters Artis Burton and Gayle Blake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Bill is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Les Robertson.

Bill was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events