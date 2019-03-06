Bill Babcock, 79, of Stewartsville, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 4, 2019.

He married his wife of 60 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Babcock, on March 22, 1959 in St. Joseph. She passed away on December 21, 2018.

Bill was the VP of Operations for MAC Equipment in Kansas City and Sabetha for many years. He was a member of Freeman Chapel and loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors: three children, Terry Robertson, Bill Babcock, Jr. (Sherri) and Jim Babcock (Merry Beth); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters Artis Burton and Gayle Blake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Bill is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Les Robertson.

Bill was cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date.