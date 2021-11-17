Clear
William "Bill" C. France, 75

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:55 PM

William "Bill" C. France, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully, November 12, 2021 after a long battle with illness. Bill was born November 22, 1945 in Leon, Iowa, then moved to St. Joseph during his childhood and called it home for the remainder of his life. Bill graduated Benton High School in 1963, earned a Liberal Arts Degree from Missouri Western State Jr. College in St. Joseph in 1966, and he received a BA in Business Management from Memphis State University in Memphis, TN in 1970. He was an avid tennis, racket ball, and fast pitch softball player. Bill’s professional life saw him manage a Best Western Seville Motor Inn on Frederick Ave, and he worked for the city of St. Joseph over 27 years, becoming the Director of Civil Facilities & Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Rip & Muriel France. He is survived by his sister, Linda Adams of St. Joseph, daughter Nicole Wagers (Kevin) of St. Joseph, sons, William France Jr. (Stephanie) US. Army Reserve of St. Louis MO and Brian France (Julienne) US. Navy stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, WA, two nephews, Todd France (Michelle) and Thad Hurd, and seven grandchildren. Mr. France has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

