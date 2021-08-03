Clear
William “Bill” Evans, 89

William “Bill” Evans, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 31, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 3:45 PM

He was born January 2, 1932 in St. Joseph.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW Post No. 359.
He married Betty Lou Haak on November 27, 1970. She survives of the home.
He worked at Modern Cleaners for many years.
Bill played steel guitar for many bands in the area, most notably in Rulo, Nebraska. He enjoyed game shows and country music. Bill loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Kathy, Cindy, Lisa, and Karen; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janice Water (John); numerous nieces and nephews, including Teresa Chase (Carl), Susan Coy (Mark), and Bud Welch; extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Lola.
Services pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date.


