William "Bill" H. Wilhite, 88

Graveside Service: Saturday, October 24th, 2020 3:30 PM @ Stewartsville Cemetery.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:13 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

William H Wilhite

William (Bill) H. Wilhite entered into rest October 19, 2020 at the MO Veterans home in Cameron MO.

Bill was born April 19, 1932 to Mary (Lessig) Clark and Roy Clark, in Bedford Indiana. After the loss of his father, Bill and his mother moved to Kansas. In 1935 Bill was adopted by his stepfather James F. Wilhite.

Bill attended and graduated Washington High School, Muncie KS. After high school he enlisted it the United States Army. While in the Army he met Guadalupe (Lou) Lopez. They were married September 12 1954. The military moved them to many locations, seven children were added to their family.

After serving 15 years in the Army including service in the Korean War, Bill and Lou settled in Stewartsville MO. Bill worked at TWA as lead in shipping and receiving. He enjoyed lots of things from coaching little league, being 4H leader, to competitive bowling with his wife and son, and he loved to dance.

Bill retired from TWA in 1992. He worked a few years in security at KCI Airport, then he worked at Big Lots and retired from there.

Bill was a member of Frederick Baptist Church in St. Joseph MO, and a member of The American Legion Pony Express Post 359.

Bill was proceeded in death by his mother Mary Lessig Wilhite, fathers Roy Clark and James Wilhite, daughter Sandra K Wilhite, son-in-law Richard L Warren, and daughter-in-law Mary L Wilhite.

Bill is survived by; wife Lou Wilhite, children Debora Warren Alexander AR, William Wilhite II St Joseph MO, Michael Wilhite (Linda) St Joseph MO, Mary Richter (James) Stewartsville MO, Teresa Pregan Dearborn MO, Cheryl Rush (Lloyd) Dearborn MO.
12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a special friend Helen Beahler and numerous co-workers and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 2 – 3 pm, at the Turner Family Funeral home in Stewartsville, mo. followed by graveside service with military honors at 3:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Cemetery.
Christian burial will follow.
Memorials : Donor’s Choice

