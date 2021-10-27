William "Bill" J. Gatton Jr. 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home. He was born November 21, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Minnie and William Gatton Sr. He attended St. Johns Seminary in Kansas City, MO. Then worked at Continental Can Corporation, retired from Quaker Oats, and retired from the St. Joseph School District. Bill volunteered for several years at the Red Cross and for the St. Joseph Police Department. His passion was woodworking. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Andy and Frank Gatton. Survivors include, wife, Sandy L. Gatton, son, Terry (Lori) Monger, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Kelly (Bob) Dynes, St. Joseph, Joel Gatton, Paola, KS, and Shannon Gatton, St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Hannah, Rylee, and Josh, two great grandchildren: Aubree and Gunner, sisters, Patricia Shipley, Mary Hosey, Sue Mollus, and Teresa Miller. Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, David Mejia officiating. Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM Tuesday and the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.