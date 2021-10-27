Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

William "Bill" J. Gatton Jr., 79

William "Bill" J. Gatton Jr. 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:46 PM

William "Bill" J. Gatton Jr. 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home. He was born November 21, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Minnie and William Gatton Sr. He attended St. Johns Seminary in Kansas City, MO. Then worked at Continental Can Corporation, retired from Quaker Oats, and retired from the St. Joseph School District. Bill volunteered for several years at the Red Cross and for the St. Joseph Police Department. His passion was woodworking. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Andy and Frank Gatton. Survivors include, wife, Sandy L. Gatton, son, Terry (Lori) Monger, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Kelly (Bob) Dynes, St. Joseph, Joel Gatton, Paola, KS, and Shannon Gatton, St. Joseph, MO, three grandchildren: Hannah, Rylee, and Josh, two great grandchildren: Aubree and Gunner, sisters, Patricia Shipley, Mary Hosey, Sue Mollus, and Teresa Miller. Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, David Mejia officiating. Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM Tuesday and the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories