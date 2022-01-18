Clear
William “Bill” James Snodgrass Sr., 86

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:01 PM

William “Bill” James Snodgrass Sr., 86, of Leavenworth, Kansas passed away Friday, January 14, 2022

Bill was born on September 16, 1935 in Long Island, Kansas to Leonard Dallas and Inez (Miner) Snodgrass.

He was a member of the Local Operators #101.

Bill married Betty Sharp on August 8, 1954 at the Burr Oak Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son, Leonard Snodgrass, brothers, Cecil, Clarence, Verle, Walt, Duane, Russell Snodgrass and a sister, Mae Kelly.

Survivors, Bev Armstrong (Wally), Lansing, Kansas.

Ellen Pettis (Dan), Leavenworth, Kansas.

Tim Snodgrass (Lisa), Drexel, Missouri.

Jim Snodgrass (Connie), Wathena, Kansas.

Daughter in law, LaDonna Snodgrass, Greenwood, Missouri.

13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sisters, Neva Moore (Jim), June Benson (Wayne), and Phyllis Sharp.

Brother, Virgil Snodgrass (Ruth).

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 22, 2021.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 10:00 A.M. 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Memorials: American Heart Association.

