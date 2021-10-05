William "Bill" Johnson, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born April 15, 1983 in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Rolla Johnson. He attended Benton High School and worked at Daily’s Meats. Bill loved fishing, classic cars and going to car shows and auctions. A kind, gentle, loving person, Bill also loved cooking for his family, especially when he could grill. Bill was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Savannah. Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Rolla Sr. and Hazel Johnson, and his maternal grandfather, Edward Swardson. Survivors include his parents, Rolla Jr. and Barbara Johnson of St. Joseph; children Caleb Michael Jarrett, Kileigh May Gross and Kollin Daniel Gross; sister Sara Mann and her husband, Rick, of St. Joseph, MO; maternal grandmother Joeann Swardson of St Joseph; and numerous friends and extended family.

Mr. Johnson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Harvest Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Church, Pastor Greg McCurley officiating. Memorials are requested to the Harvest Baptist Church.