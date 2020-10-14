William "Bill" Knapp, 94

William “Bill” Knapp

1926-2020

William Knapp, 94, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1926 to Harold and Marie (Frans) Knapp.

William married Katherine “Katie” Reed, September 14, 1946.

He was a manager at Carnations-Country-Store for twenty-eight years and after retirement he worked for the Department of Agriculture for eight-years.

William was an avid walker, walking three miles a day with his walking buddies. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events; he was a Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

William was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Moila Shriners, Sertoma Club and Senior Legends Golf Club, Fairview golf course where he was inducted into the hall of fame in 2013

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include Wife of 74 years, Katie; daughters, Karen Brasses (Ward), Connie Cupryk (Dan); Grandchildren, Danielle Novascone (Dan), Scott Cupryk, Ryan Brasses; great-grandchildren, William and Ada Novascone, Sadie Brasses.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may call after 12:00 Noon Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of Flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.