William "Bill"'s Obituary

William "Bill" M. Helm, 57, St. Joseph, MO; passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

Bill was born on February 22, 1962 in Pocatello, Idaho to Marshall and Ethel (Nelson) Helm. He was a graduate of Highland High School and received his B.S.in Business Science.

Bill was a Circulation Systems Manager for the St. Joseph News-Press for over six years. Prior to that he worked at Sac-N-Save for five years and oversaw the opening of the local Michael's store. Before moving to the area, he worked throughout the country for Michael's and K-Mart stores.

Bill was a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He received his Eagle Scout and volunteered in Cub Scouts most of his adult life, serving as a Cub Master in 5 states. He was a member of the Kansas City Slammers, Midwest Modelers Club and was a member of the Board of Trustees on the Greater Salt Lake Model Car Consortium.

Bill lived his life being honorable in all things that he did. He gathered those that are children of his heart along his journey. He taught his children the importance of dependability and the value of hard work.

William married Cheryl Larsen on November 11, 1983, a lifelong friend.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his children, Rachel Lee (Marcus), Amanda "Mandy" Jones (Adam), Matthew Helm (Celina) and their daughter, Thea; Jessica, Joshua and Daniel Helm; a brother, John Helm and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.

Services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Private Family Interment Packard Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. The Family to Receive Friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial donations may be made to Perpetual Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.