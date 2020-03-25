Clear
William "Bill" M. Loveland, Jr., 91

Services are private.

William M. “Bill” Loveland, Jr., 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born August 25, 1928 to William Sr. and Effie (Walker) Loveland.
Bill married Alta Murril in 1950. They shared 58 years together before her death in 2008.
He retired from Armour and later worked as a dispatcher at MNX and maintenance for Green Acres.
Bill enjoyed gardening and hunting with his dogs.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Erma Byous.
Survivors include: children, Larry and Randy Loveland of St. Joseph, Terry Loveland of Vancouver, Washington, Gary Loveland (Micaela) of Plano, Texas, and daughter Tama Hall (Calvin) of Union Star, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private Farewell Services and interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call between 12:00 and 6:00 Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League.

