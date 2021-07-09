Clear
William "Bill" Strain, 76

William "Bill" D. Strain, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:34 AM

Bill was born October 11, 1944 to Virgil and Alice (Sayers) Strain in Rensselaer, IN.

Bill was a U.S. Marine from 1962 - 1966. He served in the Vietnam War and was wounded and received the Purple Heart medal. Bill was a VFW member in Rensselaer.

On June 30, 1973, he married Sarah "Salli" Strain. She survives of the home.

Bill worked as an electrician at Allied Mills, Midwest Mobile Radio, KQTV as Chief Engineer and the St. Joseph School District as an IT and Audio/Video Engineer.

Bill enjoyed working on his ham radio and computers. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, they were the loves of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son Zachary William Strain and two sisters; Kaye Chambers and Linda Pack.

Survivors inlcude wife Salli, daughters Heather (Dan) Huston of Savannah, MO; Ashley "Niki" (Eric) Dickens of St. Joseph; grandchildren Salacia (Drew) Leider; Bacchus Loe, Brooklynn Dickens and Taylor Dickens, sister Margaret Shuey of Montecello, IN and his best friend, his dog Jack.

Memorial service will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 29th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Rex Strayer officiating.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Wounded Warriors or Best Friends Animal Society.

Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com.

Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
