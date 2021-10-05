William “Bill” Triplett, 93, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.

Bill was born on July 24, 1928 in Troy, Kansas to Russell and Mary (Charles) Triplett.

Bill is a member of the Troy Christian Church and the Volunteer Fire Department of Troy. Bill was an entrepreneur, business man and farm owner, operating Triplett Produce Company and Triplett and Gaul Feed Lot.

He married Pat Dutton on December 21, 1948 in Troy, Kansas. She survives at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son Russell Andrew “Drew” Triplett.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Claudia Gronniger (Rick) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Grandchildren, Bree Masters, Wathena, Kansas and Carly Hufft, Parkville Missouri.

5 Great-grandchildren, Garrett Masters, Colton Masters, Morgan Masters, Dylan Hufft and

Brody Hufft.