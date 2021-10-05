Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

William “Bill” Triplett, 93

William “Bill” Triplett, 93, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:13 PM

William “Bill” Triplett, 93, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.

Bill was born on July 24, 1928 in Troy, Kansas to Russell and Mary (Charles) Triplett.

Bill is a member of the Troy Christian Church and the Volunteer Fire Department of Troy. Bill was an entrepreneur, business man and farm owner, operating Triplett Produce Company and Triplett and Gaul Feed Lot.

He married Pat Dutton on December 21, 1948 in Troy, Kansas. She survives at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son Russell Andrew “Drew” Triplett.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Claudia Gronniger (Rick) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Grandchildren, Bree Masters, Wathena, Kansas and Carly Hufft, Parkville Missouri.

5 Great-grandchildren, Garrett Masters, Colton Masters, Morgan Masters, Dylan Hufft and

Brody Hufft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories