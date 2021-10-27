William “Bill” Wayne Lockwood, 70, passed away on October 16, 2021 at his home.
What made Bill the most happy was being outdoors with his golden retrievers. He spent most of his life as an educator, touching many lives. He never wanted to quit learning. Reading was his passion.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ann; three daughters, Shawn Meier (fiancé Scott Edenloff), Erin (Skip) Okerlund, and Megan (Stephen) Henry; mother, Mary Mulhare Lockwood; brother, Jeffrey (Deborah) Lockwood; sister, Cindy Boisfeuillet and her partner, Rudy Altieri; 11 grandchildren; and 4 nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Edward Lockwood.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
