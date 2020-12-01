William “Bill” Yacks Sr., 73, Albany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born September 4, 1947, in Lum, Michigan, to Floyd Sr. and Lettie (Sanford) Yacks.

Bill married Tammy Russell on February 2, 2007. She survives of the home.

He worked for General Motors in Michigan, where he was a union rep. After retiring from GM, he relocated to Arizona, where he took a part-time job at a golf course, eventually becoming superintendent. He then moved to Missouri, where he worked at a prison in Bethany, and then started working with disabled individuals.

Bill was very involved in the Albany Methodist Church.

He was a Mason, a member of the Lions Club, and one of the founding members of the Albany Backpack Buddies. He also organized the annual fishing derby for disabled individuals.

He loved fishing as well as watching news and Westerns, and playing Solitaire. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards and eating.

Bill will be greatly missed by the family and community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and a son-in-law, Sam Wilcox.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy; children, Lesa Wilcox, William “Bill” Yacks Jr. (Jeanette), Ann Marie Roberts (Michael), and Steven Yacks (Michelle); stepchildren, Jared Russell (Mary), Dylan Russell (McKenzie), and Daniel Russell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Yacks (Sue) and Floyd Yacks Jr. (Darrellene); and other extended family.

Natural Farewell, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Albany Backpack Buddies.