William Burton Ide, III, 78

William Burton Ide, III, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by his family.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:51 PM

He was born January 20, 1943, to William B. Ide II and Rosemary (Steele) Ide.
William was a hard-working man who started at the lowest level and worked his way up the corporate ladder at 7UP Bottling Company.
He had a talent for whistling and could beautifully whistle almost any tune. William loved Elvis, Harleys, classic cars, westerns, bomb pops and wrestling. He was a generous, kind, friendly man and even after death he was able to help 12 people through organ donation.
He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
William was preceded in death by his infant son, William B. Ide, IV; his parents; brothers, Alfred, and Charles Michael; daughter-in-law, Susan (Peters) Ide; and his beloved cockatiel, “Coco.”
Survivors include daughters, Jody McKinley (Brady), Kimberly Ide; sons, Michael Ide (Connie), Darran Ide; grandchildren, Alec Hart and Madison McKinley; sister, Carolyn Bottorff (Donald), half-siblings, Nancy Ide, Paula Wilson (Steve), Greg Ide; aunt, Alice Guinn; mother of his children, Phyllis Patterson; ex-wife, Susan Ide; lifelong friend of 70 years, Kenneth Ford; numerous nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Bully.” To honor his memory, enjoy time with your loved ones, listen to some Elvis. Bill has left the building, thank you all and goodnight.
Per his request no services will be held. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
