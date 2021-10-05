William Burton Ide, III, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by his family.

He was born January 20, 1943, to William B. Ide II and Rosemary (Steele) Ide.

William was a hard-working man who started at the lowest level and worked his way up the corporate ladder at 7UP Bottling Company.

He had a talent for whistling and could beautifully whistle almost any tune. William loved Elvis, Harleys, classic cars, westerns, bomb pops and wrestling. He was a generous, kind, friendly man and even after death he was able to help 12 people through organ donation.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

William was preceded in death by his infant son, William B. Ide, IV; his parents; brothers, Alfred, and Charles Michael; daughter-in-law, Susan (Peters) Ide; and his beloved cockatiel, “Coco.”

Survivors include daughters, Jody McKinley (Brady), Kimberly Ide; sons, Michael Ide (Connie), Darran Ide; grandchildren, Alec Hart and Madison McKinley; sister, Carolyn Bottorff (Donald), half-siblings, Nancy Ide, Paula Wilson (Steve), Greg Ide; aunt, Alice Guinn; mother of his children, Phyllis Patterson; ex-wife, Susan Ide; lifelong friend of 70 years, Kenneth Ford; numerous nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Bully.” To honor his memory, enjoy time with your loved ones, listen to some Elvis. Bill has left the building, thank you all and goodnight.

Per his request no services will be held. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.