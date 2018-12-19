Clear

William C. VerMulm March 16, 1935 - December 18, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Cosby Zion United Methodist Church. Interment Cosby Zion Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cosby Zion United Methodist Church.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

William C. VerMulm
1935-2018

William C. VerMulm, 83, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born March 16, 1935 to Corneluis and Cornelia (Boscaljon) VerMulm in Rock Valley, Iowa. He served in the Army until returning to Sioux Center, Iowa where he met Mary Elan Harr. They were married on June 13, 1965; she survives of the home. After a couple years of marriage, they moved to Cosby, MO to farm and raise a family.
In addition to farming, William enjoyed fishing, camping and anything that had to do with being outdoors. William was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist Church. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gertrude Vermeer, and brother, Harold VerMulm.
Additional survivors include his children, Greg VerMulm (Joleen), Karen VerMulm; grandchildren, Kayla, Brendan, Bryce, Logan; brothers, Marvin VerMulm (Audrey), Raymond VerMulm (Ella Mae); brother-in-law, James Vermeer (Joleen); numerous extended family and friends.
