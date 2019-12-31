William Clifford “Rex” King

1926-2019

William Clifford “Rex” King, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.

He was born September 28, 1926 in Topeka, Kansas to Arthur and Winnie Viola (Fortner) King.

After serving in the Navy in World War II for four years, he moved to St. Joseph and began working for the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad where he worked for 43 years as an engineer.

On September 10, 1949, he married Joann Phyllis Kneib. She survives of the home. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers for 30 years, BNSF Veterans Association, Knights of Columbus, 571 and belonged to the American Legion for over 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Neil King; parents, Arthur and Viola King brothers, Robert King (Velma), Richard Dewayne King, Arthur Eugene King (Sharon) and sister, Viola Combs (Robert).

Survivors include sons, William Michael King (Helen), Country Club, Patrick Joseph King, Kansas City, James Timothy, Auburn, WA and John Francis (Monica), Winchester, VA; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon King, Topeka, KS; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 21st, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, MO. The family will gather with friends 9:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a Parish Rosary to be held at 9:30 A.M. Tuesday. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Catholic Charities or Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.