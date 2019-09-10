William Dean “Bill” Porter, 68, of Elmo, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Maryville, MO.

Bill was born in Maryville on November 19, 1950. His parents were Gerald Dean and Doris Marie (Stiens) Porter. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by an infant son, Chadrick Dean Porter, his grandson, Corbin Andrew Wiederholt, in 2015, and his brother in law, Jeffrey Christensen.

Bill lived most all his life in the area. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School in Ravenwood. He worked over 24 years at Laclede Chain Manufacturing in Maryville. He also worked many years at the Younger Auction Co, helping with setting up and working auctions throughout the Midwest.

He liked horses and motorcycles and was an outdoorsman. He hunted, fished, was a country boy and had a country boy’s heart. He was a diehard Ford man.

He is survived by 3 children, Alexis Wiederholt, Rutland, ND, PJ Dean Porter, Maitland, MO, and Cody Cline, Nebraska City, NE; his 9 siblings, Carolyn Ann (Richard) Holtman, Conception Junction, MO, Geraldine Sue (Michael) Burch, Ravenwood, MO, Mary Kathleen (Gerald) Bradshaw, Maryville, MO, Sandra Louise (Steven) Schieber, Omaha, NE, Kenneth Orlando (Tammy) Porter, Braddyville, MO, Linda Marie Christensen, Maryville, MO, Randal Joseph (Rhonda) Porter, Maryville, MO, Gerald Fredrick (Cheryl) Porter, Conception Junction, MO, and Dennis Wayne (Mika) Porter, Maryville, MO; 4 grandchildren, Tucker William, Braxton James, Gauge Liam and Brenna Lee Wiederholt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.