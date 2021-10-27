Clear
William Donald “Bill” Coffman, Jr., 83

Posted: Oct 27, 2021

William Donald “Bill” Coffman, Jr., 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021.
On November 8, 1937 he was born to Ella (Lisenbee) and William Donald Coffman, Sr. in Omaha, Nebraska.
Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and Air National Guard.
He graduated from Elwood High School in 1957 and faithfully attended those reunions. He owned and operated Coffman Pest Control.
Bill enjoyed college basketball, especially KU and Duke. He loved John Wayne movies and Bob Seger. Bill was known for his meticulously maintained yard and trucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Buddy Coffman; brother, Darrell Coffman; brother-in-law, Harold Pauly.
Survivors include children, Rebecca Hughes (Jimmie), Donna McCullough (Toby), Danny Coffman, Bill Coffman; step-daughter, Stacie Curry; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Pauly; sister-in-law, Carol Coffman; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Dominic Catholic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

