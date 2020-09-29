William Donald “Bill” Starnes, 91 of Smithville, MO passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born on May 26, 1929 to Robert Grady and Myrtle Vadis (Mayes) Starnes in Slant, Virginia where he grew up and graduated from Rye Cove High School. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954.

On December 20, 1952 he was united in marriage to Margaret Wood. After their marriage they lived in Smithville, MO where they made their home. Margaret passed away on February 9, 2019.

Bill was a member of the Smithville United Methodist Church and was a dedicated member of Teamsters Union #541. He retired from PPG Industries in North Kansas City.

He enjoyed fishing, bird and squirrel watching, and woodworking. Bill loved tinkering with electronics and could fix about anything. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan and loved spending time with family and friends.

Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; his son Scott Starnes, and his great-grandchildren, Elijah Starnes and Silas and Eva Miles; brother Troy and sisters Helen and Kathleen.

He is survived by his children, Dan (Robin) Starnes, Gary (Robin) Starnes, and Susan Starnes; grandchildren, Chris, Jami, Kimber, Rachel, Angel, Ciaira, Sergio, and Candace; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30th at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, with Graveside Service following at Terrace Park Cemetery.