William E. Jordan, Sr., 84

William E. Jordan, Sr., 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:08 AM

He was born July 2, 1936 in Wheatland, Missouri, to Homer and Irene (Pearson) Jordan.
He married Kaye Francis Diggs on May 22, 1957. She survives of the home.
William was very proud of his 30-plus years of work at Hillyard.
He also was very much a family person, and enjoyed taking trips to Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary DiMaggio.
Survivors include his wife, Kaye; son, William E. Jordan, Jr. (Rose); daughters, Teresa Atkins and Lora Watts; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lorne Jordan (Linda); sister, Ethel Siegfreid (Bruce); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The room will be open to the public 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

