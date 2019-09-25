Clear

William Edgar McDannold, Jr., 75

No Service Scheduled

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
William Edgar McDannold, Jr.
Passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born July 24, 1944 in Quincy, IL to Bill and Erma McDannold. Graduated from Monroe City High School. Earned a degree from Northeast Missouri/Truman State University and went on to coordinate the state-wide hunter safety program for the North Dakota State Game & Fish Dept. He spent his final years fishing on the shores of the Harry S. Truman Reservoir. He is survived by son William Andrew (Erin), daughter Raina Beth, four grandchildren and five siblings.

A few morning thunderstorms are moving across the area but these should be out of the area by sunrise. Throughout the day, clouds will decrease and we should see sunshine during the afternoon. As for temperatures, they will be climbing from the 60s and 70s in the morning to upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon.
