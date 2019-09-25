William Edgar McDannold, Jr., 75

Obituary
William Edgar McDannold, Jr.
Passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born July 24, 1944 in Quincy, IL to Bill and Erma McDannold. Graduated from Monroe City High School. Earned a degree from Northeast Missouri/Truman State University and went on to coordinate the state-wide hunter safety program for the North Dakota State Game & Fish Dept. He spent his final years fishing on the shores of the Harry S. Truman Reservoir. He is survived by son William Andrew (Erin), daughter Raina Beth, four grandchildren and five siblings.
