William F. “Bill” Baker, 73, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020, in the comfort of his own home following a lengthy health battle.

Bill was born on September 9, 1947, the son of Edwin Lee and Betty June (Boner) Baker of Maryville, Missouri. He was later joined by two sisters, Brenda Kay and Barbara Ann.

Bill grew up in the Maryville area, graduating from Maryville High School in 1965 and attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University. He played American Legion Baseball and was an avid bowler, playing in many leagues and tournaments with friends and family.

In 1966, Bill entered the United States Army; he spent his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and extended training at Fort Gordon, GA. In 1967, he was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii in the communications field. Upon completion of his tour of duty in Hawaii, Bill and his wife, Linda (Plymell) Baker returned to the Maryville area.

In 1968, he began his long career at United Telephone Co (later Sprint). During this time they became the parents of two daughters, Lisa Ann and Kelly Kathleen. Bill and Linda later divorced and he remarried Lori (Wilmes) Baker on July 17, 2003 at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. She survives of the home along with their beloved Schnauzer, Gabby Rose.

After retirement, Bill liked playing golf with his friends at the Maryville Country Club and attending NWMSU Bearcat Football games. He was also a member of the Maryville American Legion and Maryville Elks Club, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler, and a former member of the Maryville Host Lions Club. He was also proud to serve on the committee of the annual Cameron Missouri Veterans Assistance League Golf tournament.

Proceeding Bill in death were his parents Ed and Betty Baker, his grandparents William “Bud” and Lottie Boner and Fay and Hazel (Belcher) Baker.

Bill's surviving family include his wife, Lori, of the home; daughters and son-in-law’s, Lisa and John Leader, Olathe, KS and Kelly and Matt Schnaare, St. Louis, MO; sisters, Brenda (Keith) Best, Maryville MO and Barbara (John) Edmonds, Wichita, KS, many nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends.

Bill has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society, Bladder Cancer Division.