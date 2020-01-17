William F. “Bill” Scott, 98, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Bill was born on June 5, 1921, in Brush, Colorado, his parents were Walter F. and Mary E. (Fisher) Scott, of Maryville, MO. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife; his sisters, Helen Zimmerman, Marjorie Young; and his brother, Robert F. Scott.

He grew up west of Maryville on the family farm and graduated from Maryville High School in 1938. He spent most of his life as a farmer in the Maryville and Barnard area.

In 1955 at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Bill was united in marriage to Mary I. Kiser. They resided and raised their children on a farm south of Barnard. Their life together centered around their family and the life-long friendships maintained though out their lives. Mary passed away on February 13, 1991.

Survivors include two sisters; Sandra (Kermit) Browne, Waxahachie, TX, Sarah (Bill) Sparks, Las Vegas, NV; his children, Sam (Shari) Scott, Albany, MO, Jim (Joyce) Scott, Maryville, Jane (Kurt) Wolmart, Boynton Beach, FL; and grandchildren, Ethan and Jacob Scott, Maryville, and Eric (Nicole) Angle, Albany, MO; great grandchildren, Lukas and Sawyer Angle; sister in law, Macil Laughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Bill’s name to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville, MO