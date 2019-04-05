William F. McCall April 21, 1934 - April 5, 2019

William F. McCall, 84, of St. Joseph, died April 5, 2019, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. William was born April 21, 1934, in Tarkio, MO, to Thomas John and Rachael Anna (Wooten) McCall.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Gulf of Tonkin, and the Vietnam War. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer; retiring in November of 1971.

He was a member of the Elks Club, Exchange Club, and Realtors Association all in California, and was founder of the USS Pictor Association AF #54.

William married Lola Dean Hoffman on April 27, 1962 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Scott McCall, John McCall; granddaughter Kimberly Lewis (Ryan); grandson Matthew Peterson, Jr. "PJ"; brother Billy Ray McCall; three sisters, Opal Still, Patsy Angold, Lottie Gothard; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Gary McCall, Cynthia Peterson, William Michael McCall; a number of brothers and sisters.

He and his wife were full time RV'ers from 1995 to 1997. They had been to every state in the country. They moved to St. Joseph in 1997.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Services will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10:30 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.