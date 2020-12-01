William Fenner “Bill” Tatum, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Claire (Fenner) Tatum.

He was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Bill also had several other memberships including, 50 year member of Charity/Zeredatha Masonic Lodge #189, Moila Shrine, York Rite Bodies serving as Illustrious Master of Council #9, High Priest of Royal Arch Mitchell Chapter #14, Eminent Commander Hugh De Paynes Commandery #4. While serving as Commander of the Order of The Temple Degree, he knighted over 1000 members over 50 years. He also served as Puissant Sovereign Red Cross of Constantine. Bill was also a member of Edwin C. Carpenter York Rite College #181, Allied Masonic Degrees (AMD), High Twelve Club #49 and currently serving as trustee of Frank S. Land Fund for the High Twelve #49.

Bill was a retired truck driver having logged over a million miles in his career.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Brandi Newquist; and his parents.

Survivors include wife of 36 years, Carol Tatum; children, Chris Ruwwe, St. Joseph, MO, Twilya L’Ecuyer (Tom), Morrowsville, KS, Tina Evans and Travis Henry, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Lane Evans(Zoey), Blake Henry (Sophie Loving), Brooke Henry, all of St. Joseph, MO, Olivia and Autumn L’Ecuyer, Morrowsville, KS; great-grandchildren, Brinley, Lincoln, and Finn; sisters, Marsha Brendle (Bob), St. Joseph, MO, Jan Pederson (Rich), Llano, TX; brothers-in-law, Bob Hull, Maryville, MO, Randy Hull, Elmo, MO; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Mosaic LTAC unit for the wonderful care that Bill received the last few months.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, with Masonic Service beginning at 8:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Huffman United Memorial Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.